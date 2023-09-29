ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) is $10.74, which is $10.31 above the current market price. The public float for CHPT is 270.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 26.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CHPT on September 29, 2023 was 10.39M shares.

CHPT) stock’s latest price update

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT)’s stock price has plunge by -0.19relation to previous closing price of 4.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.99% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-28 that Market participants are distinguishing EV sector leaders from laggards. Unsurprisingly, the electric vehicle category is positioned to grow quickly in the years to come.

CHPT’s Market Performance

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) has experienced a -0.99% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -32.10% drop in the past month, and a -43.46% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.78% for CHPT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.02% for CHPT stock, with a simple moving average of -44.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHPT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CHPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CHPT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $9 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CHPT Trading at -28.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.88%, as shares sank -30.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHPT fell by -0.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.67. In addition, ChargePoint Holdings Inc saw -47.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHPT starting from JACKSON REX S, who sale 16,799 shares at the price of $5.03 back on Sep 21. After this action, JACKSON REX S now owns 1,973,546 shares of ChargePoint Holdings Inc, valued at $84,533 using the latest closing price.

Hughes Michael D sale 13,729 shares at $5.03 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that Hughes Michael D is holding 869,942 shares at $69,079 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.