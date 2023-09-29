Central Puerto ADR (CEPU) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Central Puerto ADR (NYSE: CEPU) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.17x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.24.

The public float for CEPU is 115.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.91% of that float. On September 29, 2023, the average trading volume of CEPU was 298.03K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CEPU) stock’s latest price update

Central Puerto ADR (NYSE: CEPU)’s stock price has plunge by 4.50relation to previous closing price of 5.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.11% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-14 that Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Fernando Bonnet – Chief Executive Officer Pablo Calderone – Corporate Finance and Investor Relations Manager Conference Call Participants Martín Arancet – Balanz Capital Operator Good morning ladies and gentlemen.

CEPU’s Market Performance

Central Puerto ADR (CEPU) has seen a -2.11% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -17.82% decline in the past month and a -12.21% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.21% for CEPU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.75% for CEPU’s stock, with a -3.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CEPU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CEPU stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CEPU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CEPU in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $8 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CEPU Trading at -8.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEPU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.64%, as shares sank -16.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEPU fell by -2.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.28. In addition, Central Puerto ADR saw 1.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CEPU

Equity return is now at value 4.61, with 3.15 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Central Puerto ADR (CEPU) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.