Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE: CVE)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.38 in comparison to its previous close of 21.11, however, the company has experienced a 6.48% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-18 that Fusion energy stocks will only gain more attention between now and 2030. The first fusion power plants will likely be operational by that date.

Is It Worth Investing in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE: CVE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE: CVE) is 14.29x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CVE is 2.21.

The public float for CVE is 1.34B and currently, short sellers hold a 2.85% of that float. On September 29, 2023, CVE’s average trading volume was 7.12M shares.

CVE’s Market Performance

CVE stock saw an increase of 6.48% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.48% and a quarterly increase of 23.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.12% for Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.17% for CVE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 16.00% for the last 200 days.

CVE Trading at 7.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares surge +5.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVE rose by +6.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.44. In addition, Cenovus Energy Inc saw 8.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CVE

Equity return is now at value 14.27, with 6.97 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.