CDW Corp (CDW) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

CDW Corp (NASDAQ: CDW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.08. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CDW Corp (CDW) is $220.59, which is $18.01 above the current market price. The public float for CDW is 133.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CDW on September 29, 2023 was 596.62K shares.

The stock price of CDW Corp (NASDAQ: CDW) has surged by 2.11 when compared to previous closing price of 198.69, but the company has seen a -1.05% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-09-05 that The takeaway from Q2 earnings results for the retail sector is that consumer habits have changed. Once flush with stimulus cash and little to do but spend it, the consumer buys less discretionary items in favor of everyday items like food, health, and personal grooming.

CDW’s Market Performance

CDW’s stock has fallen by -1.05% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.25% and a quarterly rise of 12.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.54% for CDW Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.70% for CDW’s stock, with a 7.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDW stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CDW by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CDW in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $198 based on the research report published on July 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CDW Trading at 0.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares sank -2.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDW fell by -1.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $208.25. In addition, CDW Corp saw 13.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDW starting from LEAHY CHRISTINE A, who purchase 3,050 shares at the price of $163.62 back on May 04. After this action, LEAHY CHRISTINE A now owns 68,622 shares of CDW Corp, valued at $499,041 using the latest closing price.

ZARCONE DONNA F, the Director of CDW Corp, sale 4,703 shares at $203.23 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that ZARCONE DONNA F is holding 18,058 shares at $955,791 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.51 for the present operating margin

+19.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for CDW Corp stands at +4.69. The total capital return value is set at 21.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.58. Equity return is now at value 79.26, with 8.09 for asset returns.

Based on CDW Corp (CDW), the company’s capital structure generated 414.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.57. Total debt to assets is 50.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 376.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.63 and the total asset turnover is 1.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CDW Corp (CDW) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.