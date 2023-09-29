Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, CPRX stock has gone down by -1.57%, with a monthly decline of -15.38% and a quarterly plunge of -11.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.28% for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.64% for CPRX’s stock, with a -20.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CPRX) Right Now?

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CPRX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for CPRX is at 1.15. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CPRX is $23.10, which is $4.96 above the current market price. The public float for CPRX is 91.63M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.67% of that float. The average trading volume for CPRX on September 29, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

CPRX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CPRX) has dropped by -1.89 compared to previous close of 12.17. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-18 that CORAL GABLES, Fla., Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Catalyst”) (Nasdaq: CPRX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing, developing, and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases, today announced that Patrick J. McEnany, Chairman and CEO of Catalyst, along with other members of the Catalyst’s senior management team, will participate in the 2023 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference which will be held on September 26-28, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPRX stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for CPRX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CPRX in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $15.50 based on the research report published on August 24, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CPRX Trading at -11.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares sank -17.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPRX fell by -1.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.66. In addition, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -35.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPRX starting from MCENANY PATRICK J, who sale 26,151 shares at the price of $13.23 back on May 15. After this action, MCENANY PATRICK J now owns 3,945,436 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $345,978 using the latest closing price.

Tierney David S, the Director of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 30,000 shares at $16.83 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that Tierney David S is holding 313,541 shares at $504,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.54 for the present operating margin

+83.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at +38.79. The total capital return value is set at 39.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.28. Equity return is now at value 37.49, with 32.49 for asset returns.

Based on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.28. Total debt to assets is 1.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.57.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.