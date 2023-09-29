Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.36 compared to its previous closing price of 6.62. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-27 that We have narrowed our search to five restaurant stocks that have strong growth potential for the rest of 2023. These are: BJRI, TAST, FWRG, KRUS, LOCO.

Is It Worth Investing in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TAST is also noteworthy at 2.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TAST is $9.25, which is -$3.41 below than the current price. The public float for TAST is 34.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.85% of that float. The average trading volume of TAST on September 29, 2023 was 618.57K shares.

TAST’s Market Performance

The stock of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) has seen a 4.98% increase in the past week, with a -4.39% drop in the past month, and a 35.76% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.05% for TAST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.40% for TAST’s stock, with a 62.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TAST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TAST stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for TAST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TAST in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $4 based on the research report published on March 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TAST Trading at 2.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.80%, as shares sank -8.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAST rose by +4.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +363.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.41. In addition, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. saw 380.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TAST starting from Cross Richard G, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $7.06 back on Aug 30. After this action, Cross Richard G now owns 277,179 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc., valued at $35,300 using the latest closing price.

Myers William E, the VP of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $2.03 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Myers William E is holding 88,571 shares at $20,265 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TAST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.42 for the present operating margin

+7.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. stands at -4.37. The total capital return value is set at -1.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.22. Equity return is now at value -7.02, with -0.74 for asset returns.

Based on Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST), the company’s capital structure generated 869.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.69. Total debt to assets is 70.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 833.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 85.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 94.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.38.

Conclusion

In summary, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.