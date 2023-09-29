Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CGC is 1.64. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) is $0.84, which is $3.77 above the current market price. The public float for CGC is 551.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.41% of that float. On September 29, 2023, CGC’s average trading volume was 58.54M shares.

The stock of Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) has decreased by -2.68 when compared to last closing price of 0.81. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.73% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-28 that Cannabis stocks have been zooming higher over the past 30 days. Today, Canopy Growth and others are reverting to the mean in what appears to be a wave of profit taking.

CGC’s Market Performance

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) has experienced a -5.73% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 74.06% rise in the past month, and a 104.12% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 28.16% for CGC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.98% for CGC stock, with a simple moving average of -44.35% for the last 200 days.

CGC Trading at 23.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 28.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.82%, as shares surge +37.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +100.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGC fell by -6.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9760. In addition, Canopy Growth Corporation saw -65.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CGC starting from Lazzarato David Angelo, who sale 38,963 shares at the price of $0.71 back on Sep 01. After this action, Lazzarato David Angelo now owns 246,064 shares of Canopy Growth Corporation, valued at $27,664 using the latest closing price.

Yanofsky Theresa, the Director of Canopy Growth Corporation, sale 38,803 shares at $0.71 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Yanofsky Theresa is holding 250,335 shares at $27,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CGC

Equity return is now at value -95.94, with -41.85 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.