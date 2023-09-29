California Resources Corporation (CRC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of California Resources Corporation (CRC) has seen a 4.37% increase in the past week, with a 3.84% gain in the past month, and a 26.51% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.02% for CRC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.24% for CRC stock, with a simple moving average of 29.03% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) Right Now?

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CRC is 1.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for CRC is $61.86, which is $3.31 above the current price. The public float for CRC is 57.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRC on September 29, 2023 was 610.51K shares.

CRC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) has surged by 0.16 when compared to previous closing price of 57.74, but the company has seen a 4.37% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-01 that California Resources Corporation (OTCPK:CRCQW) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2023 1:00 PM ET Company Participants Joanna Park – Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer Francisco Leon – President and Chief Executive Officer Manuela Molina – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Chris Gould – Executive Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer, and Managing Director, CTV Holdings Conference Call Participants Scott Hanold – RBC Capital Markets Kalei Akamine – Bank of America Nate Pendleton – Stifel Nitin Kumar – Mizuho Leo Mariani – ROTH MKM Noel Parks – Tuohy Brothers Investment Research Operator Good day and welcome to the California Resources Corporation Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CRC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $60 based on the research report published on February 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRC Trading at 5.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +2.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRC rose by +4.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.65. In addition, California Resources Corporation saw 32.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.56 for the present operating margin

+53.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for California Resources Corporation stands at +16.08. The total capital return value is set at 55.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.73. Equity return is now at value 50.01, with 22.91 for asset returns.

Based on California Resources Corporation (CRC), the company’s capital structure generated 35.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.21. Total debt to assets is 16.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, California Resources Corporation (CRC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.