Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI)’s stock price has plunge by -4.19relation to previous closing price of 3.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.84% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2022-05-23 that LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Cadiz Inc. (“the Company”, NASDAQ: CDZI/CDZIP), a California business dedicated to sustainable water and agricultural projects, is pleased to announce its participation this week at the B. Riley Securities 22nd Annual Institutional Conference, which is being held on May 25-26, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.

Is It Worth Investing in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CDZI is 0.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CDZI is $15.00, which is $11.8 above the current price. The public float for CDZI is 39.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CDZI on September 29, 2023 was 425.81K shares.

CDZI’s Market Performance

CDZI’s stock has seen a -1.84% decrease for the week, with a -19.19% drop in the past month and a -18.99% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.29% for Cadiz Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.89% for CDZI’s stock, with a -19.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CDZI Trading at -17.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.50%, as shares sank -19.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDZI fell by -1.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.72. In addition, Cadiz Inc. saw 28.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDZI starting from Hickox Winston H, who purchase 3,030 shares at the price of $3.30 back on Sep 25. After this action, Hickox Winston H now owns 176,685 shares of Cadiz Inc., valued at $9,999 using the latest closing price.

Kennedy Susan P, the Executive Director of Cadiz Inc., purchase 15,822 shares at $3.17 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that Kennedy Susan P is holding 85,159 shares at $50,156 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1103.40 for the present operating margin

-82.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cadiz Inc. stands at -1651.70. The total capital return value is set at -15.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.22. Equity return is now at value -67.80, with -26.52 for asset returns.

Based on Cadiz Inc. (CDZI), the company’s capital structure generated 205.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.29. Total debt to assets is 63.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 204.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 133.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.