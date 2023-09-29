BrightSpire Capital Inc (BRSP) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of BrightSpire Capital Inc (NYSE: BRSP) has decreased by -0.63 when compared to last closing price of 6.30.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-20 that Prior to August 31, 2023, my Readers mentioned 37 equities in their comments on my articles. Some bad-news investments (ROgues) mixed with (mostly) FAvorites. Thus, these are ReFa/Ro. Ten analyst-target-estimated TOP-NET-GAIN Re/Fa/Ro: PFE, PBR, O, T, BRSP, BTI, PRB.A, VOD, WBA, and MITT, averaged 48.7% net gains from reader data collected 8/18/23. Ten analyst-target-augured August TOP-PRICE-UPSIDE reader faves & rogues (ReFa/Ro) were: MMM, KHC, BRSP, T, O, PFE, BTI, VOD, WBA, & MITT boasting a 46.54% average target price upside estimate.

Is It Worth Investing in BrightSpire Capital Inc (NYSE: BRSP) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BRSP is at 1.75. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for BRSP is $8.63, which is $3.94 above the current market price. The public float for BRSP is 127.27M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.71% of that float. The average trading volume for BRSP on September 29, 2023 was 645.65K shares.

BRSP’s Market Performance

BRSP’s stock has seen a -4.28% decrease for the week, with a -9.54% drop in the past month and a -7.67% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.37% for BrightSpire Capital Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.21% for BRSP’s stock, with a -4.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BRSP Trading at -8.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares sank -9.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRSP fell by -4.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.71. In addition, BrightSpire Capital Inc saw 0.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRSP starting from DigitalBridge Group, Inc., who sale 34,911,944 shares at the price of $6.00 back on Mar 01. After this action, DigitalBridge Group, Inc. now owns 79,001 shares of BrightSpire Capital Inc, valued at $209,471,664 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.22 for the present operating margin

+74.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for BrightSpire Capital Inc stands at +12.11. The total capital return value is set at 3.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.97. Equity return is now at value -2.04, with -0.56 for asset returns.

Based on BrightSpire Capital Inc (BRSP), the company’s capital structure generated 229.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.68. Total debt to assets is 67.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 164.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BrightSpire Capital Inc (BRSP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.