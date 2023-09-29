Bentley Systems Inc (BSY) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Bentley Systems Inc (BSY) has seen a 3.91% increase in the past week, with a 1.75% gain in the past month, and a -5.91% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.21% for BSY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.49% for BSY’s stock, with a 11.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bentley Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BSY) Right Now?

Bentley Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BSY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 102.12x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.18. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bentley Systems Inc (BSY) is $57.75, which is $7.74 above the current market price. The public float for BSY is 205.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BSY on September 29, 2023 was 849.57K shares.

BSY) stock’s latest price update

Bentley Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BSY) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.61 in relation to its previous close of 49.22. However, the company has experienced a 3.91% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-22 that Bentley Systems, Incorporated, provides software applications for infrastructure and building design analysis. The global market for infrastructure software is expected to reach $282 billion by 2030. The U.S. engineering industry is in strong demand, with increasing project backlogs and growing government spending over time.

BSY Trading at 0.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares surge +0.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSY rose by +3.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.29. In addition, Bentley Systems Inc saw 35.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSY starting from Campbell Michael M, who sale 14,934 shares at the price of $49.81 back on Sep 07. After this action, Campbell Michael M now owns 70,063 shares of Bentley Systems Inc, valued at $743,827 using the latest closing price.

Campbell Michael M, the Chief Product Officer of Bentley Systems Inc, sale 4,408 shares at $53.69 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Campbell Michael M is holding 93,965 shares at $236,670 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.05 for the present operating margin

+74.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bentley Systems Inc stands at +15.90. The total capital return value is set at 10.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.22. Equity return is now at value 27.51, with 5.01 for asset returns.

Based on Bentley Systems Inc (BSY), the company’s capital structure generated 318.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.09. Total debt to assets is 57.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 314.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bentley Systems Inc (BSY) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.