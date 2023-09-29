Bausch + Lomb Corp (BLCO) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Bausch + Lomb Corp (BLCO) has gone down by -0.06% for the week, with a -8.50% drop in the past month and a -12.41% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.31% for BLCO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.95% for BLCO’s stock, with a -5.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bausch + Lomb Corp (NYSE: BLCO) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a "buy," 1 rating it as "overweight," 6 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for BLCO is $21.36, which is $4.56 above the current market price. The public float for BLCO is 38.10M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.21% of that float. The average trading volume for BLCO on September 29, 2023 was 483.55K shares.

BLCO stock's latest price update

Bausch + Lomb Corp (NYSE: BLCO)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.06 in comparison to its previous close of 16.81, however, the company has experienced a -0.06% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-19 that Investors need to pay close attention to Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLCO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for BLCO by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for BLCO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $20 based on the research report published on May 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BLCO Trading at -8.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares sank -8.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLCO fell by -0.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.42. In addition, Bausch + Lomb Corp saw 8.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BLCO

Equity return is now at value -2.04, with -1.26 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bausch + Lomb Corp (BLCO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.