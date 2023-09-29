Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE: BBD)’s stock price has soared by 1.24 in relation to previous closing price of 2.83. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-04 that Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2023 9:30 AM ET Company Participants Carlos Firetti – Business Controller and Market Relations Director Cassiano Scarpelli – EVP and CFO Octavio de Lazari – CEO Ivan Gontijo – CEO, Insurance Group Conference Call Participants Yuri Fernandes – JPMorgan Bernardo Guttmann – XP Tito Labarta – Goldman Sachs Daniel Vaz – Credit Suisse Rafael Frade – Citi Group Mario Pierry – Bank of America Thiago Batista – UBS Juan Recalde – Scotiabank Eduardo Rosman – PTG Pedro Leduc – Itaú Renato Meloni – Autonomous Carlos Gomez – HSBC Nicolas Rivea – Bank of America Carlos Firetti Hello, good morning everyone.

Is It Worth Investing in Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE: BBD) Right Now?

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE: BBD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.78.

The public float for BBD is 5.31B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BBD on September 29, 2023 was 19.85M shares.

BBD’s Market Performance

BBD stock saw a decrease of -0.17% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.16% and a quarterly a decrease of -16.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.25% for Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.40% for BBD’s stock, with a -1.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBD stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BBD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BBD in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $2.70 based on the research report published on February 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BBD Trading at -7.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares sank -4.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBD fell by -0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.93. In addition, Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR saw 6.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBD

Equity return is now at value 9.77, with 0.87 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.