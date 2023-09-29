Autonation Inc. (AN) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Autonation Inc. (NYSE: AN) is above average at 6.33x. The 36-month beta value for AN is also noteworthy at 1.16.

The public float for AN is 28.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.59% of that float. The average trading volume of AN on September 29, 2023 was 619.05K shares.

Autonation Inc. (NYSE: AN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.05 in relation to its previous close of 152.66. However, the company has experienced a 0.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-28 that Pendragon buyout war intensifies as AutoNation (AN) makes an offer to acquire the company for a substantial sum of approximately ??447 million in cash.

AN’s Market Performance

Autonation Inc. (AN) has seen a 0.04% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -3.01% decline in the past month and a -6.83% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.95% for AN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.05% for AN’s stock, with a 9.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for AN by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for AN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $130 based on the research report published on February 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AN Trading at -2.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares sank -4.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AN rose by +0.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $153.89. In addition, Autonation Inc. saw 42.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AN starting from Mikan George Lawrence III, who sale 16,771 shares at the price of $159.59 back on Aug 21. After this action, Mikan George Lawrence III now owns 17,804 shares of Autonation Inc., valued at $2,676,457 using the latest closing price.

GRUSKY ROBERT R, the Director of Autonation Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $160.61 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that GRUSKY ROBERT R is holding 44,286 shares at $803,070 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AN

Equity return is now at value 54.31, with 11.77 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Autonation Inc. (AN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.