Assessing the Risk and Potential of Morphosys AG ADR’s (MOR) Stock

The stock of Morphosys AG ADR (MOR) has seen a -9.65% decrease in the past week, with a -12.16% drop in the past month, and a -8.49% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.05% for MOR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.57% for MOR stock, with a simple moving average of 15.34% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Morphosys AG ADR (NASDAQ: MOR) Right Now?

Morphosys AG ADR (NASDAQ: MOR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for MOR is at 1.07. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for MOR is 136.28M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.09% of that float. The average trading volume for MOR on September 29, 2023 was 174.83K shares.

MOR) stock’s latest price update

Morphosys AG ADR (NASDAQ: MOR)’s stock price has decreased by -7.11 compared to its previous closing price of 7.31. However, the company has seen a -9.65% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-09-13 that MorphoSys AG’s American depositary receipts MOR, +1.38% gained 2% premarket on Wednesday after the biopharma company said its investigational treatment for endometrial cancer was granted fast-track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The treatment, tulmimetostat, is designed for patients with advanced, recurrent or metastatic endometrial cancer who have progressed on at least one prior line of treatment.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MOR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MOR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $9.25 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MOR Trading at -12.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, as shares sank -10.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOR fell by -9.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.64. In addition, Morphosys AG ADR saw 89.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MOR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-76.34 for the present operating margin

+79.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Morphosys AG ADR stands at -54.29. The total capital return value is set at -39.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.66. Equity return is now at value 2881.09, with 3.39 for asset returns.

Based on Morphosys AG ADR (MOR), the company’s capital structure generated 215.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.32. Total debt to assets is 14.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 209.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -2.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Morphosys AG ADR (MOR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.