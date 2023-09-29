The whole world of gambling is on your smartphone with the Mostbet app - join us!
Assessing the Risk and Potential of Blue Water Biotech Inc’s (BWV) Stock

The stock of Blue Water Biotech Inc (BWV) has seen a -5.74% decrease in the past week, with a -38.10% drop in the past month, and a -54.78% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.63% for BWV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.91% for BWV stock, with a simple moving average of -49.25% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Blue Water Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: BWV) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 1 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for BWV is $9.00, which is $8.47 above the current market price. The public float for BWV is 11.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.06% of that float. The average trading volume for BWV on September 29, 2023 was 86.30K shares.

BWV) stock’s latest price update

Blue Water Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: BWV)’s stock price has decreased by -4.20 compared to its previous closing price of 0.55. However, the company has seen a -5.74% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-06-15 that Blue Water (BWV) soars 62% after declaring its deal to purchase six FDA-approved products for $8.5 million. The agreement will help expand the company’s portfolio into cardiology and pain management.

BWV Trading at -38.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.35%, as shares sank -33.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWV fell by -5.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6471. In addition, Blue Water Biotech Inc saw -51.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BWV

The total capital return value is set at -113.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -112.61. Equity return is now at value -78.37, with -67.86 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Blue Water Biotech Inc (BWV) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

