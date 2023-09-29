Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE: AHH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AHH is 0.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AHH is $14.35, which is $4.2 above the current price. The public float for AHH is 66.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AHH on September 29, 2023 was 237.61K shares.

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE: AHH)’s stock price has soared by 0.59 in relation to previous closing price of 10.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-19 that Here is how Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) and Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

AHH’s Market Performance

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH) has experienced a -5.62% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.02% drop in the past month, and a -12.17% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.89% for AHH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.91% for AHH’s stock, with a -13.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AHH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AHH stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AHH by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for AHH in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $13.50 based on the research report published on October 25, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

AHH Trading at -11.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AHH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares sank -11.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AHH fell by -5.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.06. In addition, Armada Hoffler Properties Inc saw -10.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AHH starting from Apperson Eric E., who purchase 1,201 shares at the price of $11.77 back on Jul 06. After this action, Apperson Eric E. now owns 95,039 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc, valued at $14,136 using the latest closing price.

KIRK A RUSSELL, the Director of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc, purchase 710 shares at $11.92 during a trade that took place back on Jul 06, which means that KIRK A RUSSELL is holding 44,114 shares at $8,465 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AHH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.07 for the present operating margin

+17.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Armada Hoffler Properties Inc stands at +16.43. The total capital return value is set at 3.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.48. Equity return is now at value 9.03, with 2.41 for asset returns.

Based on Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH), the company’s capital structure generated 179.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.27. Total debt to assets is 51.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 241.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.