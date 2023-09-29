Ares Management Corp (ARES) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Ares Management Corp (NYSE: ARES) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 64.81x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.31.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ares Management Corp (ARES) is $109.38, which is $3.65 above the current market price. The public float for ARES is 147.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARES on September 29, 2023 was 886.32K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ARES) stock’s latest price update

Ares Management Corp (NYSE: ARES)’s stock price has plunge by 1.14relation to previous closing price of 103.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.14% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-09-28 that Michael Arougheti, Ares Management Corporation co-founder and CEO, Damien Dwin, Lafayette Square founder and CEO, and Armen Panossian, Oaktree incoming co-CEO, join CNBC’s Delivering Alpha 2023 conference to discuss why investors should get involved in private credit amid the possibility of a recession, how returns are being generated despite economic volatility, and more.

ARES’s Market Performance

Ares Management Corp (ARES) has experienced a 0.14% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.89% rise in the past month, and a 9.68% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.81% for ARES. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.46% for ARES stock, with a simple moving average of 20.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARES stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for ARES by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for ARES in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $98 based on the research report published on July 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARES Trading at 3.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares surge +1.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARES rose by +0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.51. In addition, Ares Management Corp saw 53.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARES starting from ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $14.79 back on Sep 15. After this action, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 38,612,895 shares of Ares Management Corp, valued at $1,478,850 using the latest closing price.

Rosenthal Bennett, the Co-Founder & Chairman of PEG of Ares Management Corp, sale 150,000 shares at $104.79 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Rosenthal Bennett is holding 100,000 shares at $15,718,827 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.75 for the present operating margin

+71.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ares Management Corp stands at +4.90. The total capital return value is set at 2.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.06. Equity return is now at value 18.18, with 1.39 for asset returns.

Based on Ares Management Corp (ARES), the company’s capital structure generated 839.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.35. Total debt to assets is 60.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 831.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ares Management Corp (ARES) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.