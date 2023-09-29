Appreciate Holdings Inc (SFR) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, SFR stock has gone down by -15.22%, with a monthly decline of -43.45% and a quarterly plunge of -55.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.61% for Appreciate Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -27.23% for SFR stock, with a simple moving average of -77.58% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Appreciate Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SFR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SFR is 0.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SFR is $3.50, which is $3.32 above the current price. The public float for SFR is 13.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SFR on September 29, 2023 was 196.22K shares.

SFR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Appreciate Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SFR) has decreased by -8.62 when compared to last closing price of 0.19. Despite this, the company has experienced a -15.22% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-05-30 that Trading penny stocks can be an exhilarating venture, offering the potential for significant returns. These low-cost shares, often priced under $5, represent a unique opportunity to participate in the growth of emerging companies, particularly in the dynamic tech sector.

SFR Trading at -35.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.49%, as shares sank -42.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFR fell by -15.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2384. In addition, Appreciate Holdings Inc saw -84.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SFR

The total capital return value is set at -0.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.26. Equity return is now at value -0.81, with -0.74 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Appreciate Holdings Inc (SFR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.