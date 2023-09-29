Apple Inc (AAPL) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is above average at 29.02x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.29.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Apple Inc (AAPL) is $199.93, which is $8.39 above the current market price. The public float for AAPL is 15.62B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.69% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AAPL on September 29, 2023 was 58.40M shares.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.17 in comparison to its previous close of 170.69, however, the company has experienced a -1.20% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-29 that Apple Inc. is valued at a forward P/E of 29 today compared to its 5-year average of 24. For several reasons, I find this premium to 5-year averages a market anomaly. Five years ago, the market was eagerly waiting for the 5G smartphone upgrade supercycle that was expected to accelerate Apple’s revenue growth – which it did. Today, this catalyst is no longer present, and the company has experienced YoY revenue declines in each of the last three quarters.

AAPL’s Market Performance

AAPL’s stock has fallen by -1.20% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.97% and a quarterly drop of -10.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.90% for Apple Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.89% for AAPL’s stock, with a 3.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAPL stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for AAPL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AAPL in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $240 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AAPL Trading at -4.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares sank -8.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAPL fell by -1.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $177.06. In addition, Apple Inc saw 32.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAPL starting from O’BRIEN DEIRDRE, who sale 15,419 shares at the price of $178.56 back on Aug 07. After this action, O’BRIEN DEIRDRE now owns 136,445 shares of Apple Inc, valued at $2,753,217 using the latest closing price.

KONDO CHRIS, the Principal Accounting Officer of Apple Inc, sale 4,092 shares at $173.26 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that KONDO CHRIS is holding 33,946 shares at $708,980 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAPL

Equity return is now at value 160.09, with 28.23 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Apple Inc (AAPL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.