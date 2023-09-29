Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL)

The 36-month beta value for ZNTL is also noteworthy at 1.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ZNTL is $49.33, which is $29.7 above than the current price. The public float for ZNTL is 64.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.56% of that float. The average trading volume of ZNTL on September 29, 2023 was 509.32K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ZNTL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZNTL) has dropped by -3.30 compared to previous close of 20.30. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -11.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-24 that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing targeted cancer therapies. The company’s financials show a solid cash position and efficient allocation of resources. Zentalis has a diverse pipeline of oncological therapies in various stages of clinical trials, targeting different types of cancer.

ZNTL’s Market Performance

ZNTL’s stock has fallen by -11.34% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -23.29% and a quarterly drop of -30.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.24% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.45% for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.27% for ZNTL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -14.46% for the last 200 days.

ZNTL Trading at -21.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZNTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.24%, as shares sank -26.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZNTL fell by -11.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.38. In addition, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -2.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZNTL starting from Skvarka Jan, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $25.05 back on Sep 11. After this action, Skvarka Jan now owns 47,970 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $125,238 using the latest closing price.

Matrix Capital Management Comp, the 10% Owner of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 4,760,000 shares at $22.66 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Matrix Capital Management Comp is holding 13,959,973 shares at $107,861,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZNTL

The total capital return value is set at -50.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.37. Equity return is now at value -57.27, with -47.95 for asset returns.

Based on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL), the company’s capital structure generated 10.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.84. Total debt to assets is 8.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.39.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.98.

Conclusion

In summary, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.