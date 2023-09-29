Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC)

The price-to-earnings ratio for UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) is above average at 63.03x. The 36-month beta value for UWMC is also noteworthy at 1.62.

The average price estimated by analysts for UWMC is $6.25, which is $1.18 above than the current price. The public float for UWMC is 84.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 22.25% of that float. The average trading volume of UWMC on September 29, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

UWMC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) has dropped by 0.00 compared to previous close of 4.79. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-19 that United Wholesale Mortgage is the #1 direct and wholesale Mortgage Lender in the USA with a dominant market share. The company has shown impressive growth in market share, maintained control over its headcount, and increased profit margins. Numerous economic risks and a dividend dilemma are driving me to hold this stock, for now.

UWMC’s Market Performance

UWMC’s stock has fallen by -3.43% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -16.11% and a quarterly drop of -15.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.26% for UWM Holdings Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.78% for UWMC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.93% for the last 200 days.

UWMC Trading at -17.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UWMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares sank -18.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UWMC fell by -3.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.26. In addition, UWM Holdings Corporation saw 44.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UWMC starting from Verdun Robert, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $5.20 back on Sep 13. After this action, Verdun Robert now owns 204,725 shares of UWM Holdings Corporation, valued at $208,000 using the latest closing price.

Czubak Kelly, the Director of UWM Holdings Corporation, purchase 2,439 shares at $4.09 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Czubak Kelly is holding 5,316 shares at $9,988 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UWMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.30 for the present operating margin

+85.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for UWM Holdings Corporation stands at +2.00. The total capital return value is set at 5.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.36. Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 0.06 for asset returns.

Based on UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC), the company’s capital structure generated 6,812.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.55. Total debt to assets is 71.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4,078.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

In summary, UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.