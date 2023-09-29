Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is above average at 5.83x. The 36-month beta value for TPH is also noteworthy at 1.50.

The public float for TPH is 96.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.78% of that float. The average trading volume of TPH on September 29, 2023 was 903.49K shares.

TPH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE: TPH) has jumped by 1.90 compared to previous close of 27.30. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-28 that INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2023 before the market opens on Thursday, October 26, 2023. The Company will host a conference call on the same day to discuss the results at 7:00 AM Pacific (10:00 AM Eastern). The call will be hosted by Doug Bauer, Chief Executive Officer, Tom Mitchell, Chief Operating Officer, Glenn Keeler, Chief Financial Officer, and Linda Mamet, Chief Marketing Officer.

TPH’s Market Performance

TPH’s stock has risen by 1.27% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.43% and a quarterly drop of -14.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.68% for Tri Pointe Homes Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.42% for TPH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TPH stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for TPH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TPH in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $36 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TPH Trading at -8.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares sank -10.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPH rose by +1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.95. In addition, Tri Pointe Homes Inc. saw 49.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPH starting from BURROWS LAWRENCE B., who sale 7,677 shares at the price of $31.48 back on Aug 02. After this action, BURROWS LAWRENCE B. now owns 86,891 shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc., valued at $241,672 using the latest closing price.

KEELER GLENN J., the CFO and CAO of Tri Pointe Homes Inc., sale 21,413 shares at $33.01 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that KEELER GLENN J. is holding 102,194 shares at $706,843 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.92 for the present operating margin

+26.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tri Pointe Homes Inc. stands at +13.25. The total capital return value is set at 19.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.17. Equity return is now at value 18.12, with 10.61 for asset returns.

Based on Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH), the company’s capital structure generated 51.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.95. Total debt to assets is 30.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 30.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.45.

Conclusion

In summary, Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.