Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of ThredUp Inc (TDUP)

The 36-month beta value for TDUP is also noteworthy at 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TDUP is $4.22, which is -$0.7 below than the current price. The public float for TDUP is 70.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.20% of that float. The average trading volume of TDUP on September 29, 2023 was 678.28K shares.

TDUP) stock’s latest price update

ThredUp Inc (NASDAQ: TDUP)’s stock price has soared by 8.59 in relation to previous closing price of 3.61. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 21.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-19 that ThredUp Inc. move to place a stronger emphasis on more well-to-do consumers should allow it to maintain robust top line expansion even if the economy weakens. ThredUp thinks it can achieve EBITDA breakeven in Q4 2023 and generate positive EBITDA for full-year FY 2023. I change my rating for ThredUp Inc. to a Buy, as I think that its undemanding valuations aren’t reflective of its decent revenue growth and operating profitability improvement.

TDUP’s Market Performance

TDUP’s stock has risen by 21.74% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.26% and a quarterly rise of 59.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.34% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.90% for ThredUp Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.48% for TDUP’s stock, with a 54.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDUP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDUP stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for TDUP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TDUP in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $3.50 based on the research report published on July 22, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TDUP Trading at 10.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.34%, as shares sank -0.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDUP rose by +21.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +194.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.52. In addition, ThredUp Inc saw 199.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDUP starting from Reinhart James G., who sale 52,751 shares at the price of $4.01 back on Sep 05. After this action, Reinhart James G. now owns 216,314 shares of ThredUp Inc, valued at $211,790 using the latest closing price.

Nakache Patricia, the Director of ThredUp Inc, sale 199,996 shares at $3.88 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Nakache Patricia is holding 0 shares at $775,984 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.83 for the present operating margin

+61.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for ThredUp Inc stands at -32.00. The total capital return value is set at -33.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.07. Equity return is now at value -56.65, with -26.27 for asset returns.

Based on ThredUp Inc (TDUP), the company’s capital structure generated 60.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.72. Total debt to assets is 28.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 65.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

In summary, ThredUp Inc (TDUP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.