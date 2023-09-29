Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (RVLP)

The 36-month beta value for RVLP is also noteworthy at 1.11.

The average price estimated by analysts for RVLP is $3.15, which is $3.05 above than the current price. The public float for RVLP is 81.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.20% of that float. The average trading volume of RVLP on September 29, 2023 was 3.92M shares.

RVLP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: RVLP) has jumped by 30.60 compared to previous close of 0.08. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-23 that BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: RVLP) (“RVL” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that Brian Markison, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat and host 1×1 investor meetings at the H.C. Wainwright 25 th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York City as follows:

RVLP’s Market Performance

RVLP’s stock has risen by 2.00% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.86% and a quarterly drop of -81.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.19% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.99% for RVL Pharmaceuticals plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.14% for RVLP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -87.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVLP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVLP stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for RVLP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RVLP in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $2.50 based on the research report published on October 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

RVLP Trading at -58.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVLP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.19%, as shares sank -5.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -74.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVLP rose by +5.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1072. In addition, RVL Pharmaceuticals plc saw -90.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RVLP

Equity return is now at value -182.44, with -64.94 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (RVLP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.