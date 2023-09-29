Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) is above average at 20.16x. The 36-month beta value for PMT is also noteworthy at 1.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PMT is $13.64, which is $1.43 above than the current price. The public float for PMT is 85.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.52% of that float. The average trading volume of PMT on September 29, 2023 was 611.39K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PMT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) has increased by 1.41 when compared to last closing price of 12.09.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-28 that Rising interest rates pose challenges for many REITs by impacting debt rollovers and investor alternatives. Higher rates will add around $2 billion to the national debt over the next decade. Even more if they create a recession. Apartment construction is declining, affecting rental unit supply and potentially leading to increased rental rates. Pretty obvious when you think about it.

PMT’s Market Performance

Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) has experienced a -0.41% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.51% drop in the past month, and a -9.12% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.83% for PMT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.43% for PMT’s stock, with a -5.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PMT Trading at -5.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares sank -8.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PMT fell by -0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.77. In addition, Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust saw -1.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PMT starting from Lynch Catherine A., who purchase 829 shares at the price of $12.05 back on Sep 27. After this action, Lynch Catherine A. now owns 24,556 shares of Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust, valued at $9,986 using the latest closing price.

Lynch Catherine A., the Director of Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust, purchase 172 shares at $12.16 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26, which means that Lynch Catherine A. is holding 23,727 shares at $2,091 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PMT

The total capital return value is set at 0.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.78. Equity return is now at value 5.07, with 0.76 for asset returns.

Based on Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT), the company’s capital structure generated 579.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.29. Total debt to assets is 81.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 137.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is -1.86 and the total asset turnover is -0.01.

Conclusion

In summary, Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.