Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF)

The price-to-earnings ratio for OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE: OMF) is above average at 7.51x. The 36-month beta value for OMF is also noteworthy at 1.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for OMF is $52.62, which is $12.39 above than the current price. The public float for OMF is 117.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.97% of that float. The average trading volume of OMF on September 29, 2023 was 699.07K shares.

The stock of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE: OMF) has increased by 2.01 when compared to last closing price of 39.24.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-01 that In the turbulent seas of the stock market, high-yield dividend stocks can potentially act as lifebuoys for investors. These stalwarts usually provide a comforting revenue stream, ensuring you pocket healthy dividends even if the tides turn and share prices dive.

OMF’s Market Performance

OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) has experienced a -0.40% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.08% drop in the past month, and a -8.50% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.01% for OMF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.93% for OMF’s stock, with a -0.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMF stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for OMF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OMF in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $49 based on the research report published on June 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OMF Trading at -5.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares sank -2.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMF fell by -0.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.36. In addition, OneMain Holdings Inc saw 20.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OMF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.11 for the present operating margin

+86.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for OneMain Holdings Inc stands at +17.25. The total capital return value is set at 9.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.27. Equity return is now at value 21.34, with 2.84 for asset returns.

Based on OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF), the company’s capital structure generated 603.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.79. Total debt to assets is 81.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 570.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.23.

Conclusion

In summary, OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.