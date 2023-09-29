Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE: KGC) is above average at 29.08x. The 36-month beta value for KGC is also noteworthy at 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KGC is $6.25, which is $2.69 above than the current price. The public float for KGC is 1.22B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.30% of that float. The average trading volume of KGC on September 29, 2023 was 9.53M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

KGC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE: KGC) has decreased by -0.22 when compared to last closing price of 4.59.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-28 that The tightening of monetary policy has translated into negative price action for various asset classes. However, the tightening cycle seems to be over with the possibility of one more rate hike before the end of the year.

KGC’s Market Performance

Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) has experienced a -8.03% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.55% drop in the past month, and a -3.98% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.62% for KGC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.05% for KGC’s stock, with a -2.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KGC Trading at -6.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares sank -9.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KGC fell by -8.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.90. In addition, Kinross Gold Corp. saw 11.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KGC

Equity return is now at value 3.28, with 1.87 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.