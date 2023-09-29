Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Arrival (ARVL)

The 36-month beta value for ARVL is also noteworthy at 2.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ARVL is $268.44, The public float for ARVL is 8.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.52% of that float. The average trading volume of ARVL on September 29, 2023 was 371.16K shares.

The stock price of Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) has dropped by -4.17 compared to previous close of 1.20. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-17 that There is little doubt about the bull story for electric vehicles. With global penetration still at a low level, some of the best EV companies will continue to grow at a healthy pace.

ARVL’s Market Performance

ARVL’s stock has fallen by 0.00% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -30.72% and a quarterly drop of -56.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.99% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.81% for Arrival The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.08% for ARVL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -83.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARVL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARVL stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for ARVL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARVL in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $17 based on the research report published on October 06, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ARVL Trading at -34.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARVL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.99%, as shares sank -29.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARVL remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4145. In addition, Arrival saw -85.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ARVL

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.70.

Conclusion

In summary, Arrival (ARVL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.