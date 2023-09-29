An In-Depth Look at Borqs Technologies Inc’s (BRQS) Stock Performance

The stock of Borqs Technologies Inc (BRQS) has seen a -2.00% decrease in the past week, with a 16.03% gain in the past month, and a -3.97% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.57% for BRQS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.13% for BRQS’s stock, with a -22.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Borqs Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BRQS) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Borqs Technologies Inc (BRQS) is $192.00, which is $8.07 above the current market price. The public float for BRQS is 98.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.98% of that float. On September 29, 2023, BRQS’s average trading volume was 1.27M shares.

BRQS) stock’s latest price update

Borqs Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BRQS)’s stock price has plunge by 8.34relation to previous closing price of 0.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.00% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-19 that SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Borqs Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRQS; “Borqs” or “the Company”), will be presenting on October 5th, 2023, at the WallStreet Research / Global Capital Network / Med Tech Conference being held all day at the Hyatt Hotel in Newport Beach, California. The Company is a global leader in embedded software and products for the Internet of Things (IoT) industry. The Company is also in the process of divesting its 49 percent stake in Holu Hou Energy LLC, (“HHE”), a solar energy + storage company that currently has the majority of its activities in Hawaii. HHE has recently signed a multi-year agreement for the installation of the HHE systems in 6,000 residential units at the Palm Island Community in Hawaii, and Borqs expects to receive potentially substantial cash proceeds from the divestiture. The sale of HHE is targeted to be completed by year-end of 2023, and the Company intends to use the proceeds for future acquisitions and possible share repurchases or to pay special dividends.

BRQS Trading at 1.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRQS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.69%, as shares surge +16.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRQS fell by -2.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1725. In addition, Borqs Technologies Inc saw -15.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRQS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.78 for the present operating margin

+20.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Borqs Technologies Inc stands at -54.73. Equity return is now at value -167.68, with -50.87 for asset returns.

Based on Borqs Technologies Inc (BRQS), the company’s capital structure generated 84.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.66. Total debt to assets is 6.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Borqs Technologies Inc (BRQS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.