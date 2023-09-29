Amplitech Group Inc (AMPG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Amplitech Group Inc (NASDAQ: AMPG) has increased by 16.96 when compared to last closing price of 1.71. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.89% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-07-19 that There are growth ideas and then there are the top hypergrowth stocks to buy, enterprises that provide zero guarantees other than raising your blood pressure. So, if you already have high blood pressure, investing in the hypergrowth sector will almost surely be hazardous to your physical, mental and emotional wellbeing.

Is It Worth Investing in Amplitech Group Inc (NASDAQ: AMPG) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.24. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Amplitech Group Inc (AMPG) is $8.00, which is $6.0 above the current market price. The public float for AMPG is 6.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMPG on September 29, 2023 was 26.19K shares.

AMPG’s Market Performance

The stock of Amplitech Group Inc (AMPG) has seen a 9.89% increase in the past week, with a 2.05% rise in the past month, and a -13.42% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.06% for AMPG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.90% for AMPG’s stock, with a -16.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AMPG Trading at -0.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.05%, as shares surge +4.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPG rose by +9.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8800. In addition, Amplitech Group Inc saw -5.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPG starting from Mazziota Daniel Richard, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $1.75 back on Sep 29. After this action, Mazziota Daniel Richard now owns 182,050 shares of Amplitech Group Inc, valued at $8,750 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.39 for the present operating margin

+46.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amplitech Group Inc stands at -3.49. The total capital return value is set at 0.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.16. Equity return is now at value -4.81, with -3.78 for asset returns.

Based on Amplitech Group Inc (AMPG), the company’s capital structure generated 16.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.98. Total debt to assets is 12.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.08.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Amplitech Group Inc (AMPG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.