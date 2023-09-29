American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE: AVD)’s stock price has dropped by -0.18 in relation to previous closing price of 10.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-12 that American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants William Kuser – Director of IR & Corporate Communications Eric Wintemute – Chairman & CEO David Johnson – VP, CFO & Treasurer James Thompson – Director of Business Development Conference Call Participants Chris Kapsch – Loop Capital Brandon Rogers – ROTH Capital John Roberts – Credit Suisse Operator Welcome to the American Vanguard Corporation Second Quarter and year-to-date 2023 Earnings Call. I will now turn the call over to Bill Kuser, Director of Investor Relations.

Is It Worth Investing in American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE: AVD) Right Now?

American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE: AVD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for AVD is at 1.03. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for AVD is 27.40M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.88% of that float. The average trading volume for AVD on September 29, 2023 was 228.91K shares.

AVD’s Market Performance

The stock of American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) has seen a -7.88% decrease in the past week, with a -22.02% drop in the past month, and a -39.04% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.28% for AVD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.75% for AVD’s stock, with a -41.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AVD Trading at -26.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.27%, as shares sank -21.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVD fell by -7.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.46. In addition, American Vanguard Corp. saw -49.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVD starting from Eilers Peter, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $15.23 back on Aug 16. After this action, Eilers Peter now owns 45,886 shares of American Vanguard Corp., valued at $91,380 using the latest closing price.

Gottschalk Patrick E, the Director of American Vanguard Corp., purchase 15,000 shares at $14.97 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Gottschalk Patrick E is holding 52,629 shares at $224,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVD

Equity return is now at value 3.05, with 1.52 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.