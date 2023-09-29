American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC) has seen a -1.19% decrease in the past week, with a -21.30% drop in the past month, and a 23.76% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.07% for AMSC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.62% for AMSC stock, with a simple moving average of 27.74% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in American Superconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: AMSC) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.60.

The public float for AMSC is 28.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.96% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AMSC on September 29, 2023 was 2.71M shares.

AMSC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of American Superconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: AMSC) has decreased by 0.00 when compared to last closing price of 7.50. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.19% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-28 that Here is how American Superconductor (AMSC) and Carrier Global (CARR) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMSC stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for AMSC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMSC in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $10 based on the research report published on June 03, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AMSC Trading at -13.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.12%, as shares sank -22.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMSC fell by -1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +119.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.92. In addition, American Superconductor Corp. saw 103.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMSC starting from McGahn Daniel P, who sale 36,902 shares at the price of $5.95 back on Jun 22. After this action, McGahn Daniel P now owns 1,077,680 shares of American Superconductor Corp., valued at $219,596 using the latest closing price.

Kosiba John W JR, the SVP, CFO & Treasurer of American Superconductor Corp., sale 29,878 shares at $5.95 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that Kosiba John W JR is holding 377,136 shares at $177,816 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMSC

Equity return is now at value -35.29, with -18.28 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.