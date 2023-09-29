Ambev S.A. ADR’s (ABEV) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Ambev S.A. ADR (ABEV) has gone down by -1.14% for the week, with a -9.72% drop in the past month and a -18.24% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.86% for ABEV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.72% for ABEV’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.67% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE: ABEV) Right Now?

Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE: ABEV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.13. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ambev S.A. ADR (ABEV) is $3.75, which is $1.04 above the current market price. The public float for ABEV is 15.75B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ABEV on September 29, 2023 was 13.18M shares.

ABEV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE: ABEV) has jumped by 1.56 compared to previous close of 2.56. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-18 that Ambev has been operating profitably for the past two decades with an annual gross profit margin (TTM) of 49.95%. Ambev’s BEES digital marketplace entered the COVID-19 pandemic with only 750,000 customers and left the pandemic with more than 1 million subscribers. Over the past year, Ambev’s price return was down 4.88% against the SP500 which rose 14.07% (YoY) while AB InBev surged 16.08%.

ABEV Trading at -9.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares sank -6.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABEV fell by -1.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.69. In addition, Ambev S.A. ADR saw -4.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ABEV

Equity return is now at value 16.15, with 10.03 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ambev S.A. ADR (ABEV) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.