AMBAC Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of AMBAC Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) has gone down by -2.72% for the week, with a -5.22% drop in the past month and a -12.83% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.08% for AMBC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.89% for AMBC’s stock, with a -18.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AMBAC Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AMBC) Right Now?

AMBAC Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AMBC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for AMBC is at 1.13. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for AMBC is $17.00, which is $4.84 above the current market price. The public float for AMBC is 44.15M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.96% of that float. The average trading volume for AMBC on September 29, 2023 was 356.85K shares.

AMBC) stock’s latest price update

AMBAC Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AMBC)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.25 in comparison to its previous close of 12.44, however, the company has experienced a -2.72% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-07 that Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.06 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.28 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMBC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMBC stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for AMBC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMBC in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $18 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMBC Trading at -8.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares sank -4.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMBC fell by -2.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.76. In addition, AMBAC Financial Group Inc. saw -30.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMBC starting from LeBlanc Claude, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $13.29 back on Sep 01. After this action, LeBlanc Claude now owns 502,416 shares of AMBAC Financial Group Inc., valued at $33,225 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+149.60 for the present operating margin

The net margin for AMBAC Financial Group Inc. stands at +138.52. The total capital return value is set at 7.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.48. Equity return is now at value 46.41, with 5.34 for asset returns.

Based on AMBAC Financial Group Inc. (AMBC), the company’s capital structure generated 301.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.07. Total debt to assets is 48.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 247.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AMBAC Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.