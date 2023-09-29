Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN): A Technical Analysis

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 101.99x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.24. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 44 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is $172.60, which is $45.42 above the current market price. The public float for AMZN is 8.99B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMZN on September 29, 2023 was 53.53M shares.

The stock of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has increased by 1.80 when compared to last closing price of 125.98.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-29 that Microsoft kickstarted the generative AI revolution with its investment in ChatGPT creator OpenAI, and Google quickly responded with its Bard chatbot. Amazon had been largely left out of the conversation, until now.

AMZN’s Market Performance

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has seen a -0.67% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.05% decline in the past month and a -1.62% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.48% for AMZN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.69% for AMZN’s stock, with a 13.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMZN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AMZN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AMZN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $185 based on the research report published on August 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMZN Trading at -4.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares sank -7.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMZN fell by -0.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $135.48. In addition, Amazon.com Inc. saw 52.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMZN starting from Selipsky Adam, who sale 500 shares at the price of $131.80 back on Sep 21. After this action, Selipsky Adam now owns 106,020 shares of Amazon.com Inc., valued at $65,900 using the latest closing price.

Selipsky Adam, the CEO Amazon Web Services of Amazon.com Inc., sale 500 shares at $138.48 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that Selipsky Adam is holding 106,520 shares at $69,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMZN

Equity return is now at value 8.71, with 2.91 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.