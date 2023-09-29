Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) Stock Showcases 0.63% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) has seen a 1.37% increase in the past week, with a 0.20% gain in the past month, and a 6.38% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.79% for ALSN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.63% for ALSN’s stock, with a 19.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE: ALSN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE: ALSN) is 8.90x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ALSN is 0.98. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) is $66.83, which is $2.87 above the current market price. The public float for ALSN is 89.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.41% of that float. On September 29, 2023, ALSN’s average trading volume was 601.77K shares.

ALSN) stock’s latest price update

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE: ALSN)’s stock price has soared by 1.27 in relation to previous closing price of 59.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-26 that Uncertainty is something that we can evaluate in the financial markets in general. There are many tools and indicators that we can monitor to visualize and quantify uncertainty at a general level in the markets, but there is something that is completely individual and that is risk aversion.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALSN stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ALSN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ALSN in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $48 based on the research report published on February 22, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ALSN Trading at 1.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares sank -0.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALSN rose by +1.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.61. In addition, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc saw 44.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALSN starting from Bohley G Frederick, who sale 4,950 shares at the price of $60.32 back on Aug 31. After this action, Bohley G Frederick now owns 67,368 shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, valued at $298,584 using the latest closing price.

van Niekerk Teresa, the VP, Chief Procurement Officer of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, sale 12,153 shares at $59.17 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that van Niekerk Teresa is holding 16,283 shares at $719,105 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.39 for the present operating margin

+45.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc stands at +19.18. The total capital return value is set at 23.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.24. Equity return is now at value 69.25, with 13.31 for asset returns.

Based on Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN), the company’s capital structure generated 288.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.28. Total debt to assets is 54.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 287.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.