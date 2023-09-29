Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP) has seen a 7.14% increase in the past week, with a 13.45% gain in the past month, and a 27.15% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.93% for ARLP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.33% for ARLP’s stock, with a 15.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alliance Resource Partners LP (NASDAQ: ARLP) Right Now?

Alliance Resource Partners LP (NASDAQ: ARLP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.33. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP) is $28.67, which is $2.0 above the current market price. The public float for ARLP is 85.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARLP on September 29, 2023 was 464.46K shares.

Alliance Resource Partners LP (NASDAQ: ARLP) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.71 in relation to its previous close of 22.13. However, the company has experienced a 7.14% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-21 that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. offers an enticing 13% dividend yield, making it a standout choice. Alliance Resource Partners’ strong capital returns and promising medium-term prospects enhance its appeal as an investment. While Alliance Resource Partners carries some debt, its substantial production commitments and attractive valuation position it as a compelling investment opportunity in the thermal coal sector.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARLP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARLP stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for ARLP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ARLP in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $22 based on the research report published on March 30, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ARLP Trading at 14.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARLP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares surge +12.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARLP rose by +7.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.74. In addition, Alliance Resource Partners LP saw 12.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARLP starting from CRAFT JOSEPH W III, who purchase 48,741 shares at the price of $18.25 back on Mar 17. After this action, CRAFT JOSEPH W III now owns 18,631,398 shares of Alliance Resource Partners LP, valued at $889,523 using the latest closing price.

CRAFT JOSEPH W III, the PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE of Alliance Resource Partners LP, purchase 100,000 shares at $18.60 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that CRAFT JOSEPH W III is holding 18,582,657 shares at $1,860,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARLP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.08 for the present operating margin

+30.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alliance Resource Partners LP stands at +23.19. The total capital return value is set at 34.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.40. Equity return is now at value 46.16, with 27.97 for asset returns.

Based on Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP), the company’s capital structure generated 26.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.19. Total debt to assets is 16.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.75 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.56.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.