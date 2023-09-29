Akero Therapeutics Inc’s (AKRO) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, AKRO stock has gone down by -0.54%, with a monthly decline of -3.45% and a quarterly surge of 7.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.88% for Akero Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.09% for AKRO’s stock, with a 5.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKRO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AKRO is at -0.88. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AKRO is $68.44, which is $14.68 above the current market price. The public float for AKRO is 47.59M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.58% of that float. The average trading volume for AKRO on September 29, 2023 was 708.56K shares.

AKRO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKRO) has surged by 2.86 when compared to previous closing price of 46.86, but the company has seen a -0.54% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-27 that While the health innovation space presents wild risks, you could potentially swing the odds in your favor with strong buy biotech stocks. Specifically, these ideas represent publicly traded biotechnology firms that enjoy the highest possible consensus rating among Wall Street analysts.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKRO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for AKRO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AKRO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $69 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AKRO Trading at 2.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.44%, as shares sank -3.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKRO fell by -0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.15. In addition, Akero Therapeutics Inc saw -12.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKRO starting from Yale Catriona, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $48.07 back on Sep 21. After this action, Yale Catriona now owns 46,010 shares of Akero Therapeutics Inc, valued at $240,356 using the latest closing price.

Graham G. Walmsley, the Director of Akero Therapeutics Inc, purchase 400,000 shares at $26.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Graham G. Walmsley is holding 400,000 shares at $10,400,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKRO

The total capital return value is set at -45.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.14. Equity return is now at value -30.21, with -27.20 for asset returns.

Based on Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO), the company’s capital structure generated 3.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.24. Total debt to assets is 3.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.15.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.