AFC Gamma Inc (AFCG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of AFC Gamma Inc (NASDAQ: AFCG) has decreased by -6.88 when compared to last closing price of 12.50. Despite this, the company has experienced a -8.13% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarijuanaStocks reported 2023-09-20 that As the calendar turns to September, investors seeking long-term gains and high dividend yields are turning to the expanding cannabis business. In general, with global marijuana legalization on the upswing, now is an excellent time to investigate the top marijuana Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) to add to your watchlist.

Is It Worth Investing in AFC Gamma Inc (NASDAQ: AFCG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for AFC Gamma Inc (NASDAQ: AFCG) is above average at 6.49x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.04.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AFCG is 15.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.31% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AFCG on September 29, 2023 was 135.78K shares.

AFCG’s Market Performance

The stock of AFC Gamma Inc (AFCG) has seen a -8.13% decrease in the past week, with a -11.15% drop in the past month, and a -9.06% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.93% for AFCG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.69% for AFCG stock, with a simple moving average of -13.67% for the last 200 days.

AFCG Trading at -11.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFCG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares sank -13.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFCG fell by -8.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.79. In addition, AFC Gamma Inc saw -26.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFCG starting from TANNENBAUM LEONARD M, who purchase 51,309 shares at the price of $10.45 back on May 15. After this action, TANNENBAUM LEONARD M now owns 3,633,527 shares of AFC Gamma Inc, valued at $536,179 using the latest closing price.

Tannenbaum Robyn, the President of AFC Gamma Inc, purchase 125,000 shares at $10.37 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Tannenbaum Robyn is holding 3,582,218 shares at $1,296,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFCG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.41 for the present operating margin

+80.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for AFC Gamma Inc stands at +43.85. The total capital return value is set at 9.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.64. Equity return is now at value 10.78, with 8.01 for asset returns.

Based on AFC Gamma Inc (AFCG), the company’s capital structure generated 46.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.67. Total debt to assets is 30.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.17.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, AFC Gamma Inc (AFCG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.