Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s (AMD) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, AMD stock has gone up by 8.18%, with a monthly decline of -2.36% and a quarterly plunge of -8.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.54% for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.79% for AMD’s stock, with a 8.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.79. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 29 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) by analysts is $143.07, which is $38.93 above the current market price. The public float for AMD is 1.60B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.88% of that float. On September 29, 2023, the average trading volume of AMD was 59.62M shares.

AMD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) has jumped by 1.27 compared to previous close of 102.76. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-09-29 that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) shares popped dd5% on Thursday and are expected to surge more when markets open today, in response to flattering comments made by Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on the Nvidia Corporation competitor’s artificial intelligence prospects. Like Nvidia, AMD’s graphics processing units are well optimised to handle generative AI and large-scale model training, but the Santa Clara, California-based semiconductor company has lagged behind its Silicon Valley rival in copping an AI premium.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMD stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMD in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $136 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMD Trading at -2.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares sank -1.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMD rose by +8.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.18. In addition, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. saw 60.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMD starting from Su Lisa T, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $105.40 back on Sep 12. After this action, Su Lisa T now owns 3,358,721 shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., valued at $7,904,861 using the latest closing price.

GRASBY PAUL DARREN, the EVP Strategic Partnerships of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., sale 14,942 shares at $106.21 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that GRASBY PAUL DARREN is holding 103,663 shares at $1,586,990 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMD

Equity return is now at value -0.05, with -0.04 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.