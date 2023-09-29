Adeia Inc (ADEA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Adeia Inc (NASDAQ: ADEA) has increased by 0.28 when compared to last closing price of 10.57. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.91% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-07 that Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Chris Chaney – Vice President of Investor Relations Paul Davis – Chief Executive Officer Keith Jones – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Hamed Khorsand – BWS Financial Nicholas Zangler – Stephens Operator Good day, everyone. Thank you for standing by.

Is It Worth Investing in Adeia Inc (NASDAQ: ADEA) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ADEA is at 1.79.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for ADEA is 100.96M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.42% of that float. The average trading volume for ADEA on September 29, 2023 was 509.25K shares.

ADEA’s Market Performance

ADEA’s stock has seen a 2.91% increase for the week, with a 6.11% rise in the past month and a -3.11% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.08% for Adeia Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.95% for ADEA stock, with a simple moving average of 7.11% for the last 200 days.

ADEA Trading at 1.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.88%, as shares surge +5.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADEA rose by +2.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.94. In addition, Adeia Inc saw 11.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ADEA

Equity return is now at value -33.69, with -15.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Adeia Inc (ADEA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.