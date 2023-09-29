The whole world of gambling is on your smartphone with the Mostbet app - join us!
Home  »  Business   »  Adeia Inc (ADEA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challe...

Adeia Inc (ADEA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Adeia Inc (NASDAQ: ADEA) has increased by 0.28 when compared to last closing price of 10.57. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.91% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-07 that Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Chris Chaney – Vice President of Investor Relations Paul Davis – Chief Executive Officer Keith Jones – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Hamed Khorsand – BWS Financial Nicholas Zangler – Stephens Operator Good day, everyone. Thank you for standing by.

Is It Worth Investing in Adeia Inc (NASDAQ: ADEA) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ADEA is at 1.79.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

The public float for ADEA is 100.96M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.42% of that float. The average trading volume for ADEA on September 29, 2023 was 509.25K shares.

ADEA’s Market Performance

ADEA’s stock has seen a 2.91% increase for the week, with a 6.11% rise in the past month and a -3.11% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.08% for Adeia Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.95% for ADEA stock, with a simple moving average of 7.11% for the last 200 days.

ADEA Trading at 1.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.88%, as shares surge +5.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADEA rose by +2.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.94. In addition, Adeia Inc saw 11.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ADEA

Equity return is now at value -33.69, with -15.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Adeia Inc (ADEA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​