ABM Industries Inc.’s (ABM) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, ABM stock has gone up by 0.22%, with a monthly decline of -11.92% and a quarterly plunge of -5.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.35% for ABM Industries Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.55% for ABM’s stock, with a -9.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ABM Industries Inc. (NYSE: ABM) Right Now?

ABM Industries Inc. (NYSE: ABM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.29x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.09. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ABM Industries Inc. (ABM) by analysts is $46.80, which is $15.99 above the current market price. The public float for ABM is 64.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.02% of that float. On September 29, 2023, the average trading volume of ABM was 540.91K shares.

ABM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ABM Industries Inc. (NYSE: ABM) has jumped by 1.80 compared to previous close of 39.47. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-09-18 that U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday, ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting this week. The Dow, meanwhile, settled slightly higher last week, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both recorded losses for the second straight week.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABM stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ABM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ABM in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $43 based on the research report published on September 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ABM Trading at -7.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares sank -12.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABM rose by +0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.95. In addition, ABM Industries Inc. saw -9.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABM starting from SALMIRS SCOTT B, who sale 14,983 shares at the price of $45.44 back on Jun 02. After this action, SALMIRS SCOTT B now owns 350,391 shares of ABM Industries Inc., valued at $680,892 using the latest closing price.

SALMIRS SCOTT B, the President and CEO of ABM Industries Inc., sale 100 shares at $45.12 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that SALMIRS SCOTT B is holding 364,726 shares at $4,512 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.38 for the present operating margin

+12.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for ABM Industries Inc. stands at +2.95. The total capital return value is set at 11.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.39. Equity return is now at value 13.41, with 4.96 for asset returns.

Based on ABM Industries Inc. (ABM), the company’s capital structure generated 82.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.12. Total debt to assets is 27.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.14 and the total asset turnover is 1.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

To sum up, ABM Industries Inc. (ABM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.