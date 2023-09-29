A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of A10 Networks Inc (NYSE: ATEN) has jumped by 1.27 compared to previous close of 14.97. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-11 that Communication-Network Software providers like Frontier Communications (FYBR), A10 Networks (ATEN) and Weave Communications (WEAV) benefit from the ongoing digitalization efforts, including a shift to cloud computing and the rapid deployment of 5G-based networks.

Is It Worth Investing in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE: ATEN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for A10 Networks Inc (NYSE: ATEN) is 25.20x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ATEN is 1.00. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) is $20.67, which is $7.17 above the current market price. The public float for ATEN is 68.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.70% of that float. On September 29, 2023, ATEN’s average trading volume was 599.67K shares.

ATEN’s Market Performance

The stock of A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) has seen a 1.27% increase in the past week, with a -0.07% drop in the past month, and a 2.99% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.47% for ATEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.38% for ATEN’s stock, with a 0.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ATEN Trading at 1.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares surge +0.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATEN rose by +1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.81. In addition, A10 Networks Inc saw -8.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATEN starting from Trivedi Dhrupad, who sale 6,622 shares at the price of $15.10 back on Sep 05. After this action, Trivedi Dhrupad now owns 507,543 shares of A10 Networks Inc, valued at $99,992 using the latest closing price.

BRUENING MATTHEW P, the EVP, Worldwide Sales & Mktg of A10 Networks Inc, sale 2,085 shares at $15.10 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that BRUENING MATTHEW P is holding 90,458 shares at $31,484 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.93 for the present operating margin

+79.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for A10 Networks Inc stands at +16.73. The total capital return value is set at 24.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.02. Equity return is now at value 23.59, with 12.15 for asset returns.

Based on A10 Networks Inc (ATEN), the company’s capital structure generated 11.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.68. Total debt to assets is 5.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.