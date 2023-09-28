Zscaler Inc (ZS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS)’s stock price has increased by 0.57 compared to its previous closing price of 148.03. However, the company has seen a -3.48% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-24 that Tech stocks are experiencing a dip in the market as investors adjust their long-term interest rate assumptions. Zscaler, a cloud-based cybersecurity company, is still showing strong performance despite the drop and has potential for further growth. The company’s fiscal FY23 results, guidance for FY24, and expansion plans indicate its position as a leading player in the cybersecurity market.

Is It Worth Investing in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ZS is at 0.86. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 26 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ZS is $183.18, which is $22.21 above the current market price. The public float for ZS is 85.38M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.25% of that float. The average trading volume for ZS on September 28, 2023 was 2.11M shares.

ZS’s Market Performance

The stock of Zscaler Inc (ZS) has seen a -3.48% decrease in the past week, with a 5.33% rise in the past month, and a 3.30% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.30% for ZS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.25% for ZS’s stock, with a 15.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZS stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for ZS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZS in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $185 based on the research report published on July 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZS Trading at -1.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares surge +3.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZS fell by -3.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $155.70. In addition, Zscaler Inc saw 33.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZS starting from Schlossman Robert, who sale 3,855 shares at the price of $149.47 back on Sep 25. After this action, Schlossman Robert now owns 125,800 shares of Zscaler Inc, valued at $576,191 using the latest closing price.

Schlossman Robert, the Chief Legal Officer of Zscaler Inc, sale 1,109 shares at $153.90 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Schlossman Robert is holding 129,655 shares at $170,675 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.32 for the present operating margin

+77.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zscaler Inc stands at -12.51. Equity return is now at value -31.17, with -6.28 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zscaler Inc (ZS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.