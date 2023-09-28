Youdao Inc ADR’s (DAO) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, DAO stock has gone up by 14.65%, with a monthly gain of 7.96% and a quarterly plunge of -17.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.43% for Youdao Inc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.05% for DAO’s stock, with a -30.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Youdao Inc ADR (NYSE: DAO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of -0.13. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Youdao Inc ADR (DAO) by analysts is $49.51, which is $2.92 above the current market price. The public float for DAO is 31.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.74% of that float. On September 28, 2023, the average trading volume of DAO was 234.85K shares.

DAO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Youdao Inc ADR (NYSE: DAO) has jumped by 8.53 compared to previous close of 3.75. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-08-03 that HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Youdao, Inc. (“Youdao” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DAO), an intelligent learning company with industry-leading technology in China, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, August 24, 2023, before the open of the U.S. markets. The earnings teleconference call with simultaneous webcast will take place at 6:00 a.m.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAO stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for DAO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DAO in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $9.50 based on the research report published on March 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DAO Trading at -1.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.17%, as shares surge +7.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAO rose by +14.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.93. In addition, Youdao Inc ADR saw -24.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DAO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.45 for the present operating margin

+51.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Youdao Inc ADR stands at -14.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.94 and the total asset turnover is 2.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.

Conclusion

To sum up, Youdao Inc ADR (DAO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.