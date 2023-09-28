YETI Holdings Inc (YETI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

YETI Holdings Inc (NYSE: YETI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 60.49x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.40. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for YETI Holdings Inc (YETI) by analysts is $50.50, which is $0.84 above the current market price. The public float for YETI is 86.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.67% of that float. On September 28, 2023, the average trading volume of YETI was 1.32M shares.

YETI Holdings Inc (NYSE: YETI)'s stock price has plunge by -0.88relation to previous closing price of 46.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.10% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

YETI’s Market Performance

YETI Holdings Inc (YETI) has seen a -7.10% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.81% decline in the past month and a 20.15% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.71% for YETI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.33% for YETI’s stock, with a 10.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

YETI Trading at 1.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YETI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares sank -4.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YETI fell by -7.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.01. In addition, YETI Holdings Inc saw 11.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YETI starting from McMullen Michael John, who sale 2,460 shares at the price of $48.08 back on Aug 30. After this action, McMullen Michael John now owns 36,949 shares of YETI Holdings Inc, valued at $118,277 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YETI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.00 for the present operating margin

+47.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for YETI Holdings Inc stands at +5.62. The total capital return value is set at 18.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.56. Equity return is now at value 12.22, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Based on YETI Holdings Inc (YETI), the company’s capital structure generated 31.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.76. Total debt to assets is 15.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.88 and the total asset turnover is 1.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

To sum up, YETI Holdings Inc (YETI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.