XPO Inc (XPO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

XPO Inc (NYSE: XPO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 98.37x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.23.

The public float for XPO is 113.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.08% of that float. On September 28, 2023, the average trading volume of XPO was 1.77M shares.

XPO) stock’s latest price update

XPO Inc (NYSE: XPO)’s stock price has plunge by 2.98relation to previous closing price of 68.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.55% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Schaeffers Research reported 2023-09-27 that XPO Inc (NYSE:XPO) stock is on the rise today, after Evercore ISI upgraded the stock to “outperform” from “in line,” citing an “operational turnaround.

XPO’s Market Performance

XPO Inc (XPO) has seen a 1.55% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -0.79% decline in the past month and a 19.51% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.37% for XPO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.89% for XPO’s stock, with a 43.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

XPO Trading at -0.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares sank -3.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPO rose by +1.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +95.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.30. In addition, XPO Inc saw 110.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XPO starting from Landry Allison, who sale 1,600 shares at the price of $53.20 back on Jun 16. After this action, Landry Allison now owns 3,360 shares of XPO Inc, valued at $85,120 using the latest closing price.

FRYE J WES, the Director of XPO Inc, purchase 1,500 shares at $35.74 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that FRYE J WES is holding 1,500 shares at $53,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XPO

Equity return is now at value 10.12, with 1.91 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, XPO Inc (XPO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.