Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE: WOR) has plunged by -13.34 when compared to previous closing price of 71.08, but the company has seen a -8.48% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-27 that Worthington Industries (WOR) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.06 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.99 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.61 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE: WOR) Right Now?

Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE: WOR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.61x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.30. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WOR is 30.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.43% of that float. On September 28, 2023, the average trading volume of WOR was 206.34K shares.

WOR’s Market Performance

WOR stock saw a decrease of -8.48% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -18.94% and a quarterly a decrease of -10.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.56% for Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.62% for WOR stock, with a simple moving average of -0.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WOR stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for WOR by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for WOR in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $58 based on the research report published on August 15, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

WOR Trading at -14.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares sank -19.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WOR fell by -8.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.58. In addition, Worthington Industries Inc. saw 23.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WOR starting from ANDERSON KERRII B, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $72.00 back on Aug 07. After this action, ANDERSON KERRII B now owns 64,415 shares of Worthington Industries Inc., valued at $359,980 using the latest closing price.

HORTON OZEY K JR, the Director of Worthington Industries Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $74.66 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that HORTON OZEY K JR is holding 39,069 shares at $74,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WOR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.56 for the present operating margin

+14.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Worthington Industries Inc. stands at +5.22. The total capital return value is set at 10.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.82. Equity return is now at value 17.56, with 8.26 for asset returns.

Based on Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR), the company’s capital structure generated 46.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.93. Total debt to assets is 21.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.24 and the total asset turnover is 1.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.60.

Conclusion

To sum up, Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.