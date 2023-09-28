Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE: WPM) is above average at 29.61x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.61.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) is $55.09, which is $15.59 above the current market price. The public float for WPM is 452.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.56% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WPM on September 28, 2023 was 1.63M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

WPM) stock’s latest price update

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE: WPM)’s stock price has decreased by -3.18 compared to its previous closing price of 41.55. However, the company has seen a -9.90% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-25 that Gold mining stocks, often seen as a safe harbor during turbulent times, are now positioned at a fascinating crossroads. The Federal Reserve’s steely determination to rein in inflation might intuitively spell trouble for precious metals.

WPM’s Market Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) has seen a -9.90% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.46% decline in the past month and a -5.47% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.35% for WPM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.61% for WPM stock, with a simple moving average of -9.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WPM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WPM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for WPM by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for WPM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $45 based on the research report published on May 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WPM Trading at -7.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares sank -8.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WPM fell by -9.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.90. In addition, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp saw 2.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WPM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.85 for the present operating margin

+52.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp stands at +62.83. The total capital return value is set at 7.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.25. Equity return is now at value 9.28, with 9.22 for asset returns.

Based on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.03. Total debt to assets is 0.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 94.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 23.44.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.